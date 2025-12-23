Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi release date changed again, to clash with Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

The release date of the upcoming Tamil film Parasakthi has been changed again. The Sudha Kongara film, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, is now releasing in theatres on January 10, 2026, four days before its original release date. This means it will clash at the box office with Vijay’s much-anticipated final film, Jana Nayagan. Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.

Parasakthi release date changed

Production house Dawn Pictures shared the news on their Instagram handle on Monday. “The release of 'Parasakthi' has been preponed to January 10, 2026. This decision has been taken after extensive discussions and repeated requests from exhibitors and distributors, who have expressed strong confidence in the film's theatrical potential during this period. "'Parasakthi' will now release in theatres worldwide on January 10, 2026,” read the note.

Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan, alongside Atharvaa and Sreeleela. The film is described as a political historical drama and is set in 1960's. It has music composed by G V Prakash Kumar, cinematography handled by Ravi K Chandran and editing by Sathish Suriya.

Parasakthi-Jana Nayagan clash

Sivakarthikeyan’s recent hat-trick of ₹100-crore hits has seemed to give the makers confidence to release the film early. But that means it will go up against the most anticipated Tamil title in recent years - Jana Nayagan. Directed by H Vinoth, it stars Vijay, arguably the biggest Tamil star today. What makes the film more special is that it is Vijay’s final film before he quits acting for a political career.

Jana Nayagan, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani, releases on January 9, 2026.