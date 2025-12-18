Search
Vijay posts ‘Erode selfie’ video with massive turnout at 1st major public rally for TVK after Karur stampede

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Dec 18, 2025 03:04 pm IST

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder and actor Vijay held his first public meeting in Erode on Thursday following the stampede at Karur in September.

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay held his first public rally, which drew a massive turnout, in Erode, Tamil Nadu, following the tragic Karur stampede in September. The actor-politician took a video with the massive turnout, calling it his ‘Erode selfie’ and posted it on social media.

Vijay shows crowd at Erode public rally the video he shot on his phone before posting it on social media. (@TVKVijayHQ-Offl Y/T)
Vijay posts ‘Erode selfie’ with crowd

Vijay delivered a passionate speech at the rally, criticising the ruling DMK party of ‘ugly politics’. “I am able to understand ugly politics, but we will never practice such politics,” he assured those who came to watch him speak. At the end of his speech, Vijay expressed solidarity with the massive turnout and said, “I stand with the people, and the people stand with me.” After urging them to return home safely, he whipped out his cell phone to take what he called his ‘Erode selfie’.

After the rally, Vijay posted the video on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, writing, “Thank you Erode (folded hands emoji).” The selfie video shows Vijay adjusting his camera in front of a large crowd that has gathered to meet him. When he does that, they erupt in cheers and can’t seem to keep calm. He continues to take the video for a few minutes before smiling at them. The video has crossed over 5.5 million views on Instagram at the time of writing.

Fans were thrilled to see the actor post the selfie. One called him a ‘selfie master’ while another called him a ‘handsome older brother’. “One Man. Just, One, Man.” wrote a thrilled fan about the massive turnout. This is Vijay’s first major public rally after the one in Karur in September left 41 dead and around 100 people injured due to a stampede.

Vijay’s final film

Vijay plans on quitting films to venture into politics after the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. His last film was Venkat Prabhu’s 2024 film, The GOAT. His final film, H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, will be released in theatres for Pongal 2026. Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju also star in it.

