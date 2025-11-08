Jana Nayagan song Thalapathy Kacheri: Vijay sings a celebration of his legacy, fans emotional about his ‘one last dance’

Jana Nayagan song Thalapathy Kacheri: The first song from H Vinoth’s Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan was released on Saturday. Starring Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju, the song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is a celebration of Vijay’s legacy. Take a look. Jana Nayagan song Thalapathy Kacheri: Mamitha Baiju, Vijay and Pooja Hegde in a still from the film.

Vijay sings, dances for Jana Nayagan song Thalapathy Kacheri

The 3-minute-21-second-long lyrics video of Thalapathy Kacheri from Jana Nayagan features music by Anirudh, vocals by Anirudh, Vijay, and Arivu, as well as lyrics by Arivu. The video begins with a colourful celebration featuring Anirudh singing and playing the guitar on stage.

It soon cuts to a grey-haired Vijay dancing with abandon with a large crowd. Pooja and Mamitha also join him in the celebration soon. The video also celebrates his legacy, with lyrics and visuals reflecting his most iconic roles throughout the years. It ends with Anirudh requesting him for ‘one last dance’, which Vijay happily obliges.

Fans were moved by Vijay acknowledging that he will be seen on screen one last time before he enters politics. One emotional comment read, “One last time. Thalapathy,” complete with crying, heart and fire emojis. Another wrote, “One Last Time Thalapathy Kacheri.” An emotional fan commented, “Thalapathy one last time miss very much,” while another wrote, “Thalapathy Vijay sir Your Are The GOAT No doubt about it love you vijay sir, it s time to celebrate.”

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions, and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Lohith NK. The film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain and others. The film is slated for release in theatres for Pongal 2026 on 9 January. This will be Vijay’s last film before he contests in the Tamil Nadu elections via Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.