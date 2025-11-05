Vijay says ‘who can stop us’ in 1st speech since Karur stampede; felt ‘indescribable pain’ due to 41 deaths. Watch

Actor Vijay has broken the silence after the Karur stampede at the end of September. Addressing his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) party members in his first speech after the tragedy, he spoke about how the struggles they face are temporary, even saying that nobody could stop them from winning the 2026 elections. Vijay spoke to his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party members in Chennai on Wednesday.

Vijay’s first speech after the Karur stampede

In his speech, Vijay decided to invoke the same words he used at his last public meeting in Karur and said, “I will repeat what I said in my last public meeting. When nature and God are with us, when our own people stand with us, who can stop us? All these struggles are just temporary; let us shatter them. Our journey will not be stopped. Let’s be confident, and good things are bound to happen.”

The actor also called out the ‘meaningless’ political narratives made after the stampede, stating, “I was in indescribable pain and distress all these days because of losing members of our family. In such a situation, it is our duty to stand by the feelings of our own people. During the time of silence and mourning, meaningless rumours and malicious political narratives were spread and forced upon us. All of this is aimed at destroying law and truth. However, we will stand firmly on the side of the law and truth, and dispel these falsehoods.”

Karur District Secretary Mathiazhagan, who was arrested and released on bail in connection with the stampede, called the incident “a conspiracy and an unimaginable tragedy.”

What happened in Karur that left 41 dead

On September 27, at a TVK rally led by Vijay, 41 people died and around 60 were injured when a stampede broke out. He released a statement on social media after returning to Chennai, offering prayers and condolences to the victims. On September 28, he announced ₹20 lakh to each dead victim’s family and ₹2 lakh each to the injured. One month after the stampede, on October 27, he met with the victims' families in person for the first time at a resort in Mamallapuram, a coastal town near Chennai.