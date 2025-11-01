Ajith opens up about Vijay and his Karur rally stampede, says ‘that individual alone is not responsible’

Actor Ajith Kumar has opened up about the stampede, which left 41 people dead, at Vijay's Karur political rally in Tamil Nadu and talked about who is responsible for it. Speaking with Hollywood Reporter India, Ajith spoke about the reasons which led to such incidents. He said that as a society "we have become obsessed with gathering a crowd to show your crowd," adding that "all these has to end." Ajith has spoken about Vijay's tragic Karur rally stampede.

Ajith talks about obsession with stars, crowd

The actor said that he has a good life because of his fans, but the "love and attention" should be monitored. He shared how fans, in the name of celebration, burst firecrackers and tore the screens, adding that "all this needs to end."

Ajith opens up about Vijay's Karur rally

Ajith said, "I'm not trying to put anybody down, but like I say, there's so much happening in Tamil Nadu today because of this stampede that happened. That individual (Vijay) alone is not responsible; we are all responsible for it, and I think even the media has a part to play in this. Today I think we have become a society that's so obsessed with gathering a crowd, to show your crowd. All this has to end."

He said that there are certain ways in which fans can express their love. "I mean, you have a crowd that goes for a cricket match, you don't see all this happening there, do you? Why is it happening only in theatres? Why is it only happening with celebrities, film personalities? So, what happens? It projects the whole film industry, world over, in a bad light. I mean, even Hollywood actors or we don't wish this. We want that love and that's what we work hard for...There are ways you can express your love."

About Karur stampede

The Karur stampede took place on September 27 at Velusamipuram in Karur during a public interaction event attended by Vijay. It left 41 people, including women and children, dead and over 60 injured.