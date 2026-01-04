Sivakarthikeyan was ‘shocked’ to learn of Parasakthi's clash with Vijay's Jana Nayagan, tried to move release date

When it was announced that Sudha Kongara’s Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Parasakthi will be clashing with H Vinoth’s Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan in theatres, there were many who took offence. Jana Nayagan, which is releasing on January 9, is supposed to be Vijay’s final film before he enters politics. At the pre-release event for Parasakthi, releasing on January 10, Sivakarthikeyan broke his silence on the issue. Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi and Vijay's Jana Nayagan will clash in theatres this Pongal.

Sivakarthikeyan was shocked to learn of the clash

Sivakarthikeyan states that the initial plan was to release Parasakthi for Diwali 2025, but the film was postponed to avoid a clash with Jana Nayagan, which was initially scheduled for release at the same time. But after Parasakthi’s producer hinted at a Pongal release date, Jana Nayagan’s makers also followed suit. “I was shocked,” he says.

“I called our producer and asked if we could change our date to avoid the clash. However, all the investors had already been informed of our Pongal release. Also, if pushed to summer 2026, it would be difficult due to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections,” he said, adding that he also called Vijay’s manager, Jagadish, to sort the issue.

Vijay consented to both Pongal releases

When the manager asked him why there would be an issue to have two films released on Pongal, Sivakarthikeyan claims he told him, “You might not have a problem, but I will. Jana Nayagan is promoted as Vijay sir’s last film. Can you ask sir about it once?” Sivakarthikeyan says Jagadish called him back after speaking with Vijay.

“He told me that Vijay sir believes that since it’s Pongal, both films have enough space to release and will not affect each other at the box office. Sir also conveyed his best wishes for Parasakthi. So, everyone, please enjoy Jana Nayagan on January 9. We’re talking about a man who has entertained us for 33 years. And on January 10, come watch Parasakthi,” said the actor.

Sivakarthikeyan also spoke at the event about how he made a cameo in Vijay’s previous film, Venkat Prabhu’s The GOAT. “This is the relationship between us. So, whatever happens, you don’t worry about that,” he added.

Jana Nayagan, which also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, is rumoured to be a remake of the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. Parasakthi, which also stars Sreeleela and Ravi Mohan, explores the political scenario of 1960s Madras.