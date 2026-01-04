‘An absolute insult’: Internet spots Google Gemini logo in trailer for Vijay's ‘ 400-crore’ Jana Nayagan

People on the internet are majorly disappointed after spotting an embarrassing detail in the trailer of Vijay's next film, Jana Nayagan. Seems like the trailer editor forgot to remove an AI watermark in one of the scenes. Vijay's film Jana Nayagan's trailer released on Saturday evening.

AI images in Jana Nayagan trailer?

The trailer, which launched on Saturday, shows Vijay as a cop seeking vengeance. An early scene in the trailer shows someone cocking a shotgun. A tiny sliver of a scene after it showed the Google Gemini logo, as shared in screen recordings by multiple accounts on Twitter.

However, when HT checked for the same at 8am Sunday, the logo does not exist in the trailer anymore.

But that has not helped the chaos unfurling on social media. The film and Vijay are facing heavy trolling, which many calling the use of AI in movies an ‘insult’ to the artform.

“Using gemini ai for remake movie too,” commented a person. “Such a rookie mistakes team of #JanaNayaganTrailer Who is the editor lmfao.” Another wrote, "400-crore budget, but what is this, man?”

A tweet read, “This is unacceptable. This shouldn’t be the norm. AI doesn’t belong in movies, and it’s important to call out people who use it in mainstream media.” Another said, “Wtf man it's his last film ain't it supposed to be grand.”

About Jana Nayagan

The film is set to hit theatres on January 9, 2026, just ahead of Makar Sankranti and Pongal on January 14. It is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions.

The cast includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain and others. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, with lyrics by Arivu.

In February last year, Vijay launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, announcing his plans to contest the 2026 elections. He held his first conference that October in Vikravandi to outline his political vision. By September, it was revealed that Vijay had signed his 69th film with Vinoth, with Bengaluru-based KVN Productions backing the project. The announcement described it as “The torchbearer of democracy… arriving soon.”