Jana Nayagan trailer: Fearless cop Vijay vows to end Bobby Deol's tyranny in action-packed avatar from final film. Watch

Vijay's Jana Nayagan is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film marks the end of his acting career to focus on his political career with his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The makers released the trailer of the film on Saturday, which showed the star as a fearless cop seeking revenge against Bobby Deol's character. Jana Nayagan trailer: Vijay in a still from the film.

Jana Nayagan trailer

The trailer begins with Vijay being introduced as ‘criminals ka king’ as he fights goons and stands undefeated amid the love of the general public. He describes himself as an ordinary person and plans to enrol Mamitha Baiju's character in the military. But when she is attacked, Vijay vows to seek revenge. Bobby Deol makes a mark in a villainous role, as he plans to destroy Vijay within 30 days. Pooja Hegde also makes an appearance in the action-packed trailer, which ends with Vijay promising that he is coming back in action.

About Jana Nayagan

The film will release in theatres on January 9, 2026, just ahead of Makar Sankranti and Pongal (January 14, 2026). It is directed by H Vinoth and is backed by KVN Productions.

The film also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, among others. While the music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Arivu has penned the lyrics.

In February last year, Vijay formed the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, stating that he would contest in the 2026 elections. He held his first conference in October of that year at Vikravandi to speak about his political ideologies. In September, it was announced that Vijay had signed his 69th film with Vinoth and that Bengaluru-based distribution house KVN Production would be producing it. “The torchbearer of democracy… arriving soon,” they wrote, announcing the project.