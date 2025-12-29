Vijay stumbles and falls at Chennai airport after being mobbed, angry fans ask: 'What was the security doing?'

Actor Vijay officially confirmed that Jana Nayagan will be his last film before he focuses on his political career. He was present at the grand audio launch for Jana Nayagan in Malaysia, and returned to Chennai on Sunday. However, the actor was mobbed at the airport and fell while trying to get to his car. This has angered many fans who questioned the mismanagement by his security. Vijay fans were angry at the mismanagement of the crowd outside the airport premises.

Vijay stumbles and falls

Several videos of Vijay stumbling and falling just before getting inside his car have surfaced on X. In the clip, Vijay was seen surrounded by hundreds of fans outside the airport premises as they shouted ‘Thalapathy’ and tried to get near him. Vijay was pushed and mobbed, and suffered a fall right in front of the car. However, he maintained his calm and got up instantly.

Fans of Vijay were miffed with the way the actor's security team was unable to handle a crowd of 200 people or fewer. They cited the recent tragedy that occurred at Vijay's political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on September 27. It resulted in the deaths of 41 people and injuries to over 100 others.

Angry fans react

One commented, “Thalapathy Vijay is alright.. But We need some serious civic sense and crowd management..” Another said, "Wherever you go, Thalapathy Anna, a huge crowd is bound to gather. So please travel only with proper planning and full security arrangements."

A comment read, “Presence of irrelevant or unauthorized individuals also needs clarification. For public safety and transparency, CCTV footage must be reviewed and a proper enquiry conducted to understand how security protocols failed and to prevent such incidents in the future.” A second user said, “There are barely 200 people that you can’t even control, yet you’re blaming #Vijay for the #Karur political rally with over 40,000 attendees, thinking you could manage it with just 500–600 police.”

Jana Nayagan releases worldwide on January 9, 2026, for Pongal. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Menon, Priyamani, and Naren. The film will be Vijay’s final film before he focuses on his political career as the head of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) political party.