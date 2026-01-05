Jana Nayagan ticket prices soar to a whopping 2000 as hype for Vijay's final film builds

Actor Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, will be released in theatres on January 9 for Pongal. As advance bookings for the film open a few days before the release, tickets in Bengaluru, Karnataka, are priced as high as ₹2000 for the Tamil film’s special morning shows. (Also Read: Vijay fans tear down Sivakarthikeyan's posters at Jana Nayagan trailer launch, chant TVK at Parasakthi event) Vijay plays the lead role for one last time in H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan before venturing into politics.

Jana Nayagan tickets in Bengaluru priced at ₹ 2000

Advance booking for Jana Nayagan has opened in Karnataka, and most of the morning show tickets are already sold out, despite being priced between ₹1000 and ₹2000. Mukunda Theatre has a 6:30 AM show for the film on the release date, priced at ₹1800 and ₹2000. All tickets have been sold out on BookMyShow.

Morning shows at theatres like Swagath Shankar Nag, Sri Vinayaka, Cinephile HSR Layout, Gopalan Grand Mall, Sri Krishna, Brundha RGB, Vaibhav, Prasanna, and more have also sold out, with tickets priced between ₹1000 and ₹1500. The lowest price for morning show tickets is ₹800 at select theatres. The shows, beginning at 9:30 AM and 10 AM, have a pricing range of ₹300 to ₹800.

While tickets have yet to be opened in other major cities, such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, the highest-priced ticket in Kochi, by contrast, is for ₹350.

Why tickets for Jana Nayagan aren’t live in TN yet

Bookings for Jana Nayagan have yet to be opened in Tamil Nadu, and trade websites like Sacnilk have reported that the makers are still awaiting a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Theatres are reportedly in panic mode and holding off on releasing tickets to avoid last-minute issues. The CBFC has suggested a few modifications to the film, as per the report. Bookings have been opened in Karnataka, Kerala and the overseas market for now.

H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan, also starring Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, is Vijay’s last film before he enters politics with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. He plans to contest in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections this year. The film is rumoured to be a remake of Anil Ravipudi's 2023 Balakrishna-starrer Bhagavanth Kesari.