Tamil Nadu theatre alleges ‘abuse, vulgarity, curses’ from Vijay fans for picking Parasakthi over Jana Nayagan

The big Pongal clash in Tamil cinema this week will be between Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, and Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi. However, when a theatre in Tamil Nadu picked Parasakthi over Jana Nayagan for screening, they claimed to have been abused and vilified by Vijay’s fans. The theatre management even took to social media to call out Vijay’s fans. (Also Read: Jana Nayagan ticket prices soar to a whopping ₹2000 as hype for Vijay's final film builds) Vijay's Jana Nayagan and Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi are releasing a day apart on January 9 and 10 for Pongal.

Theatre calls out Vijay’s fans over bullying

Vasu Cinemas in Kumbakonam took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that they have chosen to screen Parasakthi over Jana Nayagan this Pongal due to ‘several reasons’. They also reminded fans that they have screened all Vijay films in their theatres for 15 years, barring a few, such as Nanban, Theri, Sarkar, and Beast.

Writing that choosing Parasakthi doesn’t mean they respect Vijay less, they added, “After we posted about signing #Parasakthi, we received comments on X and Instagram that were shocking. We urge you to read them yourselves and ask were they fair or justified in any sense? The level of abuse, vulgarity and curses went so far that it seriously disturbed our mental peace. Please take a moment to reflect.”

The theatre management also placated fans by writing that ‘Vijay is not just a star, he is a remarkable human being’. “I truly understand the frustration of not being able to watch your favourite star’s film at your favourite theatre it hurts and I get that. But this is his final film,” they wrote, adding, “Instead of abusing and attacking, please go to the theatre, enjoy the film and celebrate it to the fullest.”

Vijay’s fans double down on their stance

Vijay’s fans, however, were in no mood to hear it and doubled down in their defence. “He helped revived theatres during Covid time. And yet we’re here reading explanations from theatre owners on why they can’t screen Jananagayan,” commented one fan. “Just won’t go to this theatre from now onwards. Simple,” wrote another offended fan. One fan even fumed, “Enjoi screening what ever you want.. we dont care anymore.. if you had respect you would have taken his last film.. but you dont.. get lost!”

H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan will be Vijay’s final film before he enters politics with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. The film, also starring Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, is rumoured to be a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari. It will be released in theatres on January 9. Sudha Kongara’s Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela and Ravi Mohan-starrer Parasakthi will be released in theatres on January 10.