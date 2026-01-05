Parasakthi star Ravi Mohan wishes Vijay for his last film Jana Nayagan ahead of box office clash: 'You've already won'

Actor Vijay's last film, before his political venture, Jana Nayagan, is set to clash with Ravi Mohan-starrer Parasakthi. Now, after watching he tailer of Jana Nayagan, Ravi has showered it with praises and also shared a message for Vijay. Parasakthi star Ravi Mohan tweeted about Vijay and his last film, Jana Nayagan.

Ravi Mohan lauds Vijay ahead of Parasakthi, Jana Nayagan clash

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Ravi Mohan, also known as Jayam Ravi, wrote, "The commander achieved victory (fire emoji)! #JanaNayagan (firecracker emoji). @actorvijay Anna, you have already won for me. In everything. The trailer is super realistically You and I’m sure this movie is winning the hearts of many including me, your forever fan and brother (flexed muscles emoji).

He also sent best wishes to H Vinoth, the director of the film. "My best wishes to #HVinoth brother, @KvnProductions @Jagadishbliss & entire team for the success." Vijay's Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi are slated to release in theatres on January 9. The film also marks the end of Vijay's acting career as he plans to focus on his political journey.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan features music by Anirudh Ravichander. Venkat K Narayana has produced the film under the banner of KVN Productions. The two-minute and 52-second trailer showed Vijay in a powerful role as a fearless police officer. It depicted him fighting criminals and standing strong with the support of the public.

In the latter part of the trailer, Vijay wanted to be sent to the military but was attacked. After this, he decided to take revenge. Bobby Deol appeared as the main antagonist and vowed to finish Vijay within 30 days. The trailer ended with Vijay making it clear that he will come back to fight. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain.

About Parasakthi

Written and directed by Sudha Kongara, the film also stars Sivakarthikeyan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela in the lead roles. The trailer offered a glimpse into a politically charged story centred on Tamil Nadu's resistance to Hindi imposition. The three-minute and sixteen-second trailer opened with Sivakarthikeyan's face-off with Ravi Mohan on the rooftop of the train. In the film, Sivakarthikeyan portrayed a grounded character as a coal tosser at the Indian Railways.

The trailer highlighted the raging protests against the government for the imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu. Atharvaa Murali plays the younger brother of Sivakarthikeyan's character, whose decision to join the agitation initially creates tension within the family.