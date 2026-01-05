Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari trends at #1 on Prime Video ahead of Vijay's Jana Nayagan release

H Vinoth’s Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan, the actor’s final film before he ventures into politics, will be hitting screens on January 9. After a year of speculation about whether the film was a remake of Anil Ravipudi’s 2023 Balakrishna-starrer Bhagavanth Kesari, the trailer seemed to confirm the same. And now, ahead of the film’s release, people seem to be catching the Telugu original as it trends on Prime Video. (Also Read: Jana Nayagan ticket prices soar to a whopping ₹2000 as hype for Vijay's final film builds) Mamitha Baiju, Vijay, Balakrishna and Sreeleela in stills from Jana Nayagan and Bhagavanth Kesari.

Bhagavanth Kesari trends at #1 on Prime Video

On Amazon Prime Video, Bhagavanth Kesari is trending at #1 in the drama movies category. The film, which also stars Sreeleela and Kajal Aggarwal, is described by the OTT platform as: “A man seeks to settle the score with a powerful businessman who causes him significant financial loss.” The film’s synopsis on Google reads: “A former prisoner is adamant about training his adoptive daughter to join the Indian Army. However, his mission is interrupted by a conflict with a ruthless businessman.”

Anil Ravipudi was recently asked at a press meet for his Sankranthi release, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, if the Tamil film is a remake of his hit, and he replied, “Vijay is a superb gentleman. This is his final film as he leaves cinema for politics. So, let us wait for the film to release to know if I have a role to play in it or not. After the release, everyone will know how they have treated it, and it would be correct to talk only then. Let us not call it a remake or anything else till then, it’s a Thalapathy Vijay film.”

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles. The film is touted to be Vijay’s final film before he contests in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. The film has a similar synopsis to Bhagavanth Kesari’s on IMDb, but the one on BookMyShow just reads, “A true leader rises not for power, but for the people.” The film will be released in Telugu as Jana Nayakudu and in Hindi as Jan Neta.