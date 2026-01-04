Parasakthi trailer: Sivakarthikeyan rebels against Hindi imposition in gritty period drama from Sudha Kongara. Watch

Parasakthi trailer: The makers of Sivakarthikeyan's next film, Parasakthi, have finally released the trailer. The film, directed by Sudha Kongara, promises an action-packed tale of political historical drama revolving around Hindi imposition. It is set in India in the 1960s. After delays in release, Parasakthi will now face off at the box office against Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan. (Also read: Jana Nayagan trailer reactions: Disappointed fans compare scenes from Vijay's film with Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari) Sivakarthikeyan vows to fight for a cause in the trailer of Parasakthi

What is Parasakthi about?

The trailer begins with Sivakarthikeyan's character cracking a joke about Madrasis going to Delhi and speaking in Hindi, and when a Hindi-speaking person comes to Madras, they must speak in Tamil. When the law is passed that Hindi will therefore be considered the main language in India, tensions arise.

It sparks protests against anti-Hindi agitations, where an ideological clash takes place between the two friends. Ravi Mohan was seen in a menacing avatar, while Sreleela stars as the love interest who tries to teach Sivakarthikeyan some Hindi.

The film has music composed by G V Prakash Kumar, cinematography handled by Ravi K Chandran and editing by Sathish Suriya.

Box office clash with Jana Nayagan

Parasakthi will release in theatres worldwide on January 10, 2026, clashing with Jana Nayagan, another big release. Jana Nayagan is one of the most anticipated films of the year, given that it marks the final film of Vijay's career before he focuses on his political career.

Jana Nayagan, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani, releases on January 9, 2026.