‘Delivered within 10 hours’: Sivakarthikeyan talks about lack of time while making 25 cuts asked by CBFC for Parasakthi

Sudha Kongara's Parasakthi received a clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) at the last possible minute after making the 25 cuts and modifications they were asked to. The film was certified UA for its January 10 release, and in an interview with India Today, Sivakarthikeyan discusses the limited time they had before the release to make changes. Sivakarthikeyan plays the lead role in Sudha Kongara's period drama Parasakthi.

Sivakarthikeyan talks about 25 cuts asked by CBFC Sivakarthikeyan admitted in the interview that the team behind Parasakthi neither had the time to understand why the changes were requested, nor to explain to the CBFC why certain words that were asked to be muted were necessary for the film. Remarking that they received the changes at the ‘last minute’, the actor said that the filmmakers’ focus was to meet the release date deadline.

“Our entire team functioned like a military camp. We had everyone on standby for 24 hours because it was quite challenging to implement these changes. The more advanced technology has become, the more difficult it has become in certain ways,” said the actor, adding, “Thankfully, the cuts weren't too random; the team was able to match them somehow, ensuring they didn't spoil the experience and deliver the final cut within the 10 hours we had.”

Sivakarthikeyan said that he ‘felt relieved’ when Parasakthi finally received the certificate a day before release on January 9. Meanwhile, Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, which was supposed to be released on January 9, has been held up due to issues with the CBFC.