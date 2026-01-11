‘Delivered within 10 hours’: Sivakarthikeyan talks about lack of time while making 25 cuts asked by CBFC for Parasakthi

Sivakarthikeyan admitted in the interview that the team behind Parasakthi neither had the time to understand why the changes were requested, nor to explain to the CBFC why certain words that were asked to be muted were necessary for the film. Remarking that they received the changes at the ‘last minute’, the actor said that the filmmakers’ focus was to meet the release date deadline.
“Our entire team functioned like a military camp. We had everyone on standby for 24 hours because it was quite challenging to implement these changes. The more advanced technology has become, the more difficult it has become in certain ways,” said the actor, adding, “Thankfully, the cuts weren't too random; the team was able to match them somehow, ensuring they didn't spoil the experience and deliver the final cut within the 10 hours we had.”
Sivakarthikeyan said that he ‘felt relieved’ when Parasakthi finally received the certificate a day before release on January 9. Meanwhile, Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, which was supposed to be released on January 9, has been held up due to issues with the CBFC.
About Parasakthi
Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa in lead roles. The film, set in 1960s Madras, tells the story of two brothers who participate in the anti-Hindi imposition agitation in Tamil Nadu. The film opened to mixed reviews and collected ₹12.35 crore net in India and ₹24.70 crore worldwide.