Jana Nayagan censor row verdict on January 27: A timeline of everything that delayed Vijay's film
The Madras High Court will deliver a verdict this week in the case between the CBFC and the producers of Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and KVN Productions, producer of Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan, have been squaring off in court for most of the month. The CBFC has yet to certify the film that was supposed to be released on January 9 ahead of Pongal. The HC will deliver its verdict in the case on January 27. A timeline of everything that went down so far to stall the release. (Also Read: Ajith Kumar fans beat up a Vijay fan, tear his shirt at Mankatha re-release screening for waving TVK flag)
Madras High Court to deliver verdict this week in Jana Nayagan censor row
The Madras HC heard both the CBFC and the producer’s arguments on January 20 and reserved the order. The CBFC had filed an appeal against an order passed by a single judge at the HC on January 9. Justice Asha had allowed a petition filed by the producer and had directed the CBFC to grant the film a censor certificate. The bench, comprising Chief Justice MM Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, stayed the order on the same day. The bench will now pronounce its orders on Tuesday.
A timeline of Jana Nayagan’s censor row
December 18: KVN Productions submits Jana Nayagan to the CBFC for certification.
December 22: The examining committee watches the film, and the producer receives an email stating that the film will be certified UA 16+. They ask for 14 cuts.
December 25-January 5: Producer makes the 14 cuts and sends numerous emails to the CBFC, but hears no response and doesn’t receive a certificate.
January 5: Producer files a plea to expedite the certification process at the Madras High Court.
January 6: The CBFC uploads on the e-Cinepramaan website that Jana Nayagan is being sent to the revising committee at the orders of Chairman Prasoon Joshi.
January 7: A single judge hears both sides of the argument and reserves judgment. Producer pleads there’s ‘urgency’ due to an ₹500 crore investment. The CBFC claims the certificate was stayed over a complaint.
It is also revealed that the complaint was filed by a member of the examining committee who believes the film must be reevaluated, as it might ‘hurt religious sentiments’ and has scenes depicting the armed forces that need to be cleared.
January 9: The single judge asks the CBFC to set aside the Chairperson’s decision and certify Jana Nayagan for release. CBFC approaches the HC bench and gets a stay on the single judge’s order, citing they weren’t given enough time to present their case. A hearing is set for January 20. The producer releases a video explaining the issue.
January 12: Producer moves the Supreme Court against the HC order that stalled the certification and release of Jana Nayagan.
January 15: The SC asks the producer to return to HC for clearance and refuses to hear the plea in the censor row case.
January 20: CBFC argues that the 14 cuts asked were ‘intermediary’ and that a release date should not have been announced without certification. The makers’ ₹500 crore claim is also questioned. KVN Productions pointed out the timeline of the row, lack of communication till they moved court on January 5, and cited Dhurandhar 2 as an example of how it’s common practice to announce release dates beforehand.
The Chief Justice questioned the CBFC about Prasoon’s letter that stalled the film release, saying, “Where is this letter? The case has moved from the writ court to the appeal court, yet no one has seen this document.” The court is informed by the CBFC that the revising committee would’ve certified the film by January 26 had there not been a court case.
What this means for Jana Nayagan's release
Unlike any other Vijay film, Jana Nayagan is widely seen as his launch pad into the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. With the elections expected in April or May, the makers might aim for a February release if all goes well. However, once the elections are announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into force, the film's release might be restricted till after the elections.
