Jana Nayagan release date hearing: CBFC calls 14 cuts to Vijay film ‘intermediary step’, questions makers' ₹500 cr claim

The hearing for KVN Productions’ plea over the delayed certification for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was heard at the Madras High Court on Tuesday. The CBFC stated that the board's Chairperson has yet to make a decision on the film. It was also argued that the cuts asked of Jana Nayagan were ‘intermediary’ and not final. Vijay will contest in the Tamil Nadu elections, and the H Vinoth-directorial Jana Nayagan is touted to be his last film.

CBFC claims they didn’t have time to file counter in previous HC case Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan, representing the CBFC, laid bare the facts of the case in court pertaining to the provisions of the Cinematograph Act. They reiterated before the Chief Justice that communication about Jana Nayagan being sent to the revising committee was sent to the producers on January 6, despite previous communication that the board had decided. They also stated that there was no time to file a counter before the matter was posted to January 7 in the previous HC case heard by a single judge.

Cuts asks in Jana Nayagan ‘intermediary’ and not final decision The Chief Justice heard the matter regarding why the film was sent to the revising committee, asking whether the communication was sent from the regional office in Chennai or the board in Mumbai, and was told that it was the latter. The ASG argued that the examining committee that recommended 14 cuts to the film was an ‘intermediary step’ and not the final decision, revealing that the board's Chairperson has yet to make a decision on the film.

The ASG also seemed to question the makers' claim that they have invested ₹500 crore in Jana Nayagan, questioning their decision to decide on a release date in advance.

The ASG wrapped up his argument by stating that the CBFC was never given time to file their reply in the first HC case and that the communication sent on January 6 was never challenged in court. The court will hear KVN Productions’ side of the argument after lunch.