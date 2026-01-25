Ajith Kumar fans beat up a Vijay fan, tear his shirt at Mankatha re-release screening for waving TVK flag

A video circulating online shows commotion in a theatre lobby. One man is seen being beaten by many others. After a while, the mob tears his shirt off and shoves him out of the theatre as others cheer. The video shows it was taken at Pandian Cinemas in Karaikudi, with the caption stating that Ajith's fan beat up a Vijay fan for waving a TVK flag inside the theatre. Polimer News also confirmed details of the incident.

Actor Ajith Kumar ’s 2011 film Mankatha was re-released in theatres on Friday. While videos of barricades being put up inside theatres to curb overenthusiastic fans and of fans celebrating inside theatres keep doing the rounds, one video shows a Vijay fan being beaten up for waving a flag of the Tamil star's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), during the screening.

“Shame for ajith fans,” commented one person, reacting to the video. Another wrote, “Paavam bro.” Some tagged the handles of the Tamil Nadu police, hoping they would take action, while an X (formerly Twitter) user pointed out that the Vijay fan looked like a ‘school boy’, pointing out that it was wrong to beat him up. It is unknown whether a case has been filed in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, another video from Tamil Nadu, taken at a theatre, shows barricades set up inside to keep Ajith’s fans under control. Security can also be seen standing near the barricades, keeping fans back from the theatre screen as they go wild and throw confetti.