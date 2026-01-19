Vijay's Jana Nayagan registers more than 1 million interests on BookMyShow amid release troubles, questioning by CBI

A cursory look at the page for Jana Nayagan on BMS reveals that more than 1 million people have clicked on the ‘I’m interested’ button for when the bookings open. Vijay’s 2023 film Leo had also crossed 1.1 million interests on BMS. This comes amid uncertainty about the film’s release, as the case involving the filmmakers and the CBFC is still pending in court.

If all had gone well, Vijay ’s final film, Jana Nayagan, would’ve been released in theatres on January 9 ahead of Pongal. But days before the film’s release, it had yet to be certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and was sent to a revising committee. Despite uncertainty around its release, the film has registered more than 1 million interests on BookMyShow (BMS).

The Supreme Court last week dismissed Jana Nayagan producers KVN Productions’ plea to secure a censor certificate after they challenged the Madras High Court decision. They were asked to go back to HC for relief on January 20. The producers had challenged an interim order of the HC that stayed a single-judge direction to grant the certificate.

KVN Productions approached the HC on January 6 after being informed that the film was being sent to a revising committee at the last minute, rather than being certified UA 16+ as previously communicated.