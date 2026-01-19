Vijay's Jana Nayagan registers more than 1 million interests on BookMyShow amid release troubles, questioning by CBI
Even as lead actor Vijay struggles both in cinema and politics, his film Jana Nayagan has registered more than a million interests on BookMyShow.
If all had gone well, Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, would’ve been released in theatres on January 9 ahead of Pongal. But days before the film’s release, it had yet to be certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and was sent to a revising committee. Despite uncertainty around its release, the film has registered more than 1 million interests on BookMyShow (BMS).
Jana Nayagan registers more than 1M interests on BMS
A cursory look at the page for Jana Nayagan on BMS reveals that more than 1 million people have clicked on the ‘I’m interested’ button for when the bookings open. Vijay’s 2023 film Leo had also crossed 1.1 million interests on BMS. This comes amid uncertainty about the film’s release, as the case involving the filmmakers and the CBFC is still pending in court.
The Supreme Court last week dismissed Jana Nayagan producers KVN Productions’ plea to secure a censor certificate after they challenged the Madras High Court decision. They were asked to go back to HC for relief on January 20. The producers had challenged an interim order of the HC that stayed a single-judge direction to grant the certificate.
KVN Productions approached the HC on January 6 after being informed that the film was being sent to a revising committee at the last minute, rather than being certified UA 16+ as previously communicated.
Vijay faces CBI questioning for Karur stampede during rally
Vijay, who wants to contest in the upcoming TN elections with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, faced questioning by the CBI on Monday. He faced the second round of questioning in connection with the Karur stampede case. A team of officials, led by a Deputy Superintendent rank officer from the agency's Anti-Corruption unit, led it.
The actor-politician was also questioned at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi for more than 6 hours on January 12. The agency took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order and has been gathering evidence related to the September 27, 2025, stampede, which claimed 41 lives and left more than 60 injured in Tamil Nadu's Karur, as per PTI.
