Parasakthi director Sudha Kongara says she loves Vijay: ‘What happened with Jana Nayagan shouldn’t happen to any film’

Director Sudha Kongara is making it clear that she is one of the biggest fans of Vijay and, like hundreds of fans, she is waiting for the release of Jana Nayagan. Sudha's film Parasakhi is currently playing in theatres and was initially set to clash with Jana Nayagan. However, Jana Nayagan faced delays and was not released on the scheduled days. Vijay will contest in the Tamil Nadu elections and the H Vinoth-directorial is touted to be his last film.

What Sudha said Speaking to India Today, Vijay said, “I love Vijay, probably I am his biggest fan and there is no two ways about it. Because I have met him and told him the same. We were at one point supposed to do a film together. That did not pan out due to various reasons.”

Talking about Jana Nayagan, Sudha added, “Now all this that is happening, where his film was supposed to come with us… at the audio launch the first thing I said that my film I will watch 200 times but FDFS I will go watch Vijay's film. I wanted the film to release so badly. What happened to Jana Nayagan, where just two days before release, the censors holds you back… it should not happen to any film. It was never our attention to compete with his film, how do you compete with the biggest star in the country? You cannot.”

About Parasakthi Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa in lead roles, was released in theatres on Saturday after being cleared by the CBFC at the last minute.

Parasakthi is a historical political drama directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Aakash Bhaskaran of Dawn Pictures. It is distributed by the actor and Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies. Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph and Papri Ghosh also star in it. Set in 1960s Madras, the film follows two brothers participating in an anti-Hindi imposition agitation in Tamil Nadu.