Vijay says he won't bow down to pressure amid Jana Nayagan censor row, CBI questioning: ‘Cup mukkiyam Bigil’

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay held a state and district-level Executive Cadre Consultation Meeting at Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday. Despite his final film, Jana Nayagan’s release being delayed by the CBFC and CBI questioning him for the Karur stampede, the actor seemed in high spirits as he interacted with his cadres and launched the party symbol. (Also Read: Jana Nayagan censor row verdict on January 27: A timeline of everything that delayed Vijay's film )

At the meeting, Vijay unveiled his party symbol, a whistle, which had been allocated to him by the Election Commission. The Tamil star was welcomed to the meeting by TVK cadres who whistled loudly, and the actor let out a huge smile while covering his ears. Later, after unveiling the party symbol, Vijay also whistled to loud cheers. He then referenced his famous dialogue from the 2019 film Bigil and said, “Cup mukkiyam Bigil (The cup is important Bigil),” hinting that he has his eyes set on the prize.

Vijay debuted as a lead actor with the 1992 film Naalaiya Theerpu, after appearing as a child actor in a few Tamil films. His final film, Jana Nayagan, was stalled from release after the CBFC delayed its censor certification. The actor was recently also questioned twice by the CBI in New Delhi about the Karur stampede at one of his rallies in September 2025 that left at least 41 people dead and around 100 injured.

“For 30 years, these parties have underestimated us, but the people have given me this position at the peak of my career,” he said, speaking of transitioning to politics from the film industry. Calling the upcoming elections a ‘democratic war’, the actor-politician said, “We do not bow down to any pressure. Does this face look like it would succumb to pressure?” hinting that he plans on running solo without an alliance.

With the High Court set to pronounce its verdict on January 27 in the censor row case, it remains to be seen if Vijay gets to celebrate his swan song ahead of the TN elections.