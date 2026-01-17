Karthi avoids questions on Kaithi 2 after Lokesh Kanagaraj announces next film with Allu Arjun

The announcement of Allu Arjun's next film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj came as a surprise to many who were eagerly awaiting an update on Kaithi 2. The 2019 film Kaithi, starring Karthi in the lead role, was a huge box-office success, and the makers announced a sequel a while ago. But there has been no update on that project as of yet. (Also read: AA 23: Allu Arjun's film with Lokesh Kanagaraj officially announced on Bhogi: ‘Strive for greatness’ | Watch) Lokesh Kanagaraj had earlier said he would make Kaithi 2 after Coolie.

What Karthi said Karthi, whose new film Vaa Vaathiyaar was theatrically released on 14 January, attended a screening in a theatre on Saturday. When reporters asked Karthi about Kaithi 2, the actor smiled and refused to answer anything about the film. Instead, he said, “He [Lokesh] will address that.”

He spoke about Vaa Vaathiyaar and said that he is happy with the film getting a a good response and see it with the audience. He also wished happy pongal to fans and viewers.