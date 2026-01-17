Karthi avoids questions on Kaithi 2 after Lokesh Kanagaraj announces next film with Allu Arjun
Karthi's film Vaa Vaathiyaar was released in cinemas on January 14, 2026, after facing several postponements.
The announcement of Allu Arjun's next film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj came as a surprise to many who were eagerly awaiting an update on Kaithi 2. The 2019 film Kaithi, starring Karthi in the lead role, was a huge box-office success, and the makers announced a sequel a while ago. But there has been no update on that project as of yet. (Also read: AA 23: Allu Arjun's film with Lokesh Kanagaraj officially announced on Bhogi: ‘Strive for greatness’ | Watch)
What Karthi said
Karthi, whose new film Vaa Vaathiyaar was theatrically released on 14 January, attended a screening in a theatre on Saturday. When reporters asked Karthi about Kaithi 2, the actor smiled and refused to answer anything about the film. Instead, he said, “He [Lokesh] will address that.”
He spoke about Vaa Vaathiyaar and said that he is happy with the film getting a a good response and see it with the audience. He also wished happy pongal to fans and viewers.
About Kaithi 2
In 2022, Karthi had said that the sequel to Kaithi will begin the following year. Kaithi 2 is part of the larger cinematic universe created by Lokesh, which also includes Lokesh's recent Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram. Karthi had a voice cameo in Vikram, connecting the two films. Suriya, who appeared as the antagonist in Vikram in a cameo, is expected to have a role in Kaithi 2, as well.
In Kaithi (2019), Karthi played a prisoner on parole to meet his daughter, whom he has never seen. When he crosses paths with a cop, he is compelled to join forces with him and fight the drug lords who are after a cocaine consignment in police custody. The entire story unfolds in a single night within a span of four hours.
