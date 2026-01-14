AA 23: Allu Arjun's film with Lokesh Kanagaraj officially announced on Bhogi: ‘Strive for greatness’ | Watch

Arjun and Lokesh’s film was officially announced on Wednesday ahead of Makara Sankranthi. Making the announcement, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, “A Collaboration that will be Eternal in Indian Cinema. Icon Star @alluarjun X @Dir_Lokesh X @MythriOfficial X @anirudhofficial STRIVE FOR GREATNESS." Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the film, which is set to go on floors this year. The song in the announcement video, 23, features lyrics by the mysterious Heisenberg and vocals by Hector Salamanca.

It’s official! Actor Allu Arjun and director Lokesh Kanagaraj are teaming up for the actor's 23rd film, tentatively titled AA 23. After months of speculation, producers Mythri Movie Makers announced the film on Bhogi (January 14), leaving fans excited. Arjun previously worked with the production house for Sukumar’s Pushpa films.

Allu Arjun also posted the announcement video, writing, “I SAY 23. Goin on a spree. Low-Key G. Locked in mentally. That’s a guarantee! Excited about the new journey with the Maverick @lokesh.kanagaraj garu. & at last with brother @anirudhofficial. Can’t wait for this one.”

Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s recent work After the 2020 Trivikram hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Arjun dedicated five years of his life to Sukumar’s Pushpa films. Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021, and Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in 2024. While the first Pushpa collected ₹350 crore worldwide, Pushpa 2 broke records and brought in a whopping ₹1871 crore worldwide. The film featured Arjun as Pushpa Raj, a daily wage worker turned smuggler, who struggles to gain respect and legitimacy in his town.

After the 2023 Vijay-starrer Leo, Lokesh last directed Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir and others in Coolie. The film made ₹518 crore worldwide but received lukewarm reviews upon its release. Lokesh is now debuting as a lead actor with Arun Matheswaran’s DC, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi. He plays Devadas in the film that is expected to hit screens this year. He also wrote Benz, which will star Raghava Lawrence and is part of the LCU (Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe), alongside Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo.