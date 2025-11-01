DC title teaser: Lokesh Kanagaraj's debut as lead actor sees him play Devadas; Wamiqa Gabbi co-stars as Chandra. Watch

DC title teaser: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is making his debut as a lead actor with Arun Matheswaran’s next project. The producers of the film, Sun Pictures, released a title teaser for DC on Saturday evening. Wamiqa Gabbi also plays the lead in it. DC title teaser: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi play the leads in this love story.

DC title teaser

The 1-minute-long teaser appears to hint at a Bonny and Clyde-style story. It shows various shots of Lokesh and Wamiqa walking through a walkway and later in a room together. With the camera cuts to reveal Lokesh, he is seen covered in blood, smoking a cigarette and rolling his sleeves as he walks. Wamiqa also puts a flower in her hair and seems determined as she walks towards him. It ends with them in a room together, looking at each other in anticipation of whatever happens next. In the video, Lokesh is introduced as Devadas, and Wamiqa is introduced as Chandra.

About DC

Arun has directed DC with additional screenplay by Arun Ranjan and dialogues by Arun and Franklin Jacob. Sanjana Krishnamoorthy is also part of the film, though her character isn’t revealed yet. This film marks the acting debut of Lokesh, who last appeared in Shruti Haasan’s music video, Inimel. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film’s music. The song that plays in the teaser, Ain’t Nobody, features Ram Kumar’s vocals and lyrics by the mysterious Heisenberg. The film’s release date and further details have not been announced yet.

Recent work

Arun’s last film was the 2024 Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller. He will also direct the Ilaiyaraaja biopic with the actor soon. Lokesh, who made cameos in Master and Singapore Saloon, last directed Coolie with Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti this year. He has yet to announce his next directorial. Wamiqa was last seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf and has numerous films lined up, including G2, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Bhoot Bangla, Genie and more.