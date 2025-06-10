Wamiqa Gabbi says she has ‘seen enough in life to not be affected’ by the release fiasco of Bhool Chuk Maaf

Bhool Chuk Maaf, the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer time loop comedy, was ironically stuck in its own time loop of release. The makers had initially decided to skip its theatrical release and get a digital release. However, multiplex chain PVRINOX had moved the court challenging its producers' decision. Subsequently, the film was released in theatres on May 23. (Also read: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf will now release in theatres on May 23, say makers) Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi played the lead roles in Bhool Chuk Maaf.

What Wamiqa said

Now, in an interaction with Just Too Filmy, Wamiqa opened up about whether she learned anything about the entire issue of the film and the weight of holding on to such a film. Wamiqa said, “It did nothing to me. I have seen enough in life to not be affected by this! It was a very big moment for me. I could have been crushed. I could have gone through multiple feelings. But I did not, because I have seen enough.”

‘It is not in my control’

She explained, “I have been rejected too many times. I have seen things being promised and then not happening. I have put all my faith into projects where I thought that this would just change my career or change my life, and it did not. I understood that it is not in my control. In all of that, my growth was still happening. Slow and steady.”

It began when Maddock Films initially stated that the movie would skip its theatrical release on May 9 and get a digital release on Prime Video on May 16 due to the recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation following Operation Sindoor. The multiplex chain PVRINOX had moved the court challenging its producers' decision to release it on Prime Video directly. PVRINOX Limited (PVRINOX), Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd. (Maddock), and Amazon MGM Studios have reached an understanding and now the movie will be released in theatres on May 23.

Bhool Chuk Maaf revolved around a soon-to-be-married man who realises that he is stuck in a time loop and keeps reliving the day before his wedding. It is available to watch on Prime Video.