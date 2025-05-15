Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf will now release in theatres on May 23, say makers

Bhool Chuk Maaf, the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer time loop comedy, will now release in theatres and not on OTT, producer Dinesh Vijan said on Thursday. Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi while promoting their latest Bhool Chuk Maaf

(Also read: Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi get stuck in a time loop between haldi and shaadi. Watch)

Dinesh's production banner Maddock Films had recently announced that the movie will skip its theatrical release on May 9 and get a digital release on Prime Video on May 16 due to the recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation following Operation Sindoor.

The multiplex chain PVRINOX had moved the court challenging its producers' decision to release it on Prime Video directly.

PVRINOX Limited (PVRINOX), Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd. (Maddock), and Amazon MGM Studios have reached an understanding and now the movie will be released in theatres on May 23.

“As our surroundings begin to heal, we’re especially grateful to offer a theatrical experience for a film that speaks from the heart. In these times, when family means everything, we urge audiences to head to theatres with their loved ones, share a laugh, reflect on life, and enjoy a story that, we hope, brings joy.

"We’re also incredibly thankful to our exhibitors as partners for their continued support, flexibility, and commitment to theatrical storytelling. The release environment has changed for the better, and we’re proud to collaborate once again with them for our film’s release," Dinesh said in a statement.

Kamal Gianchandani of PVRINOX said they remain deeply committed to the theatrical experience.

"We fully understand and respect the challenges faced by the team at Maddock Films in finalising the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf. We are thankful for their continued faith in the theatrical model and their decision to bring this film to audiences where it truly belongs - in cinemas. Their support reinforces the strong bond between content creators and exhibitors, and we look forward to a successful release," Gianchandani added.

Bhool Chuk Maaf, directed by Karan Sharma, revolves around a soon-to-be-married man who realises that he is stuck in a time loop and keeps reliving the day before his wedding.