Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi get stuck in a time loop between haldi and shaadi. Watch

Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer: The makers of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's next, Maddock Films, have finally unveiled the trailer of Bhool Chuk Maaf. The almost three minute-long trailer expands upon the premise which has Rajkummar Rao's Ranjan scratching his head in despair after he finds out that he is stuck in a time loop just a day before his marriage to Wamiqa Gabbi's Titli. What made this time loop take place? How will he stop it at all? (Also read: Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra dance together at Maddock success bash, fans reminded of SOTY days) Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi share screen space for the first time in this romantic comedy film.

About the trailer

The trailer opens somewhere in Varanasi, where Rajkummar Rao's character, Ranjan trying to get the approval of Wamiqa Gabbi's Titli as well as her entire family, by obtaining a government job. Even as the marriage date is fixed and he prays that he gets the job as soon as possible, something is decidedly off. Ranjan soon realizes that he is stuck in an unending time loop on the day of their wedding preparations.

Ranjan knows this but the rest of the world does not. Even Titli does not know. How will Ranjan break through this loop? This unfolds into unwanted chaos, frustration and comical situations that sends the entire marriage into disarray.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “Maddock content day by day Rajkummar Rao acting skill” Another said, “Perfect script for Rajkumar Rao. He can do a single scene in multiple ways, as he has shown in various interviews. This movie would have multiple such occasions as same scenes and encounters with characters may repeat.” A comment read, “Maddock films is one of the wonderful thing that happens to modern HINDI Cinema. Very nice concepts and visuals in every film they create. Commendable.”

Bhool Chuk Maaf marks the third release for Maddock Films this year after the success of the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force and last week's release, Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal. The film is set to be released in theatres on May 9.