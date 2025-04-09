Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra dance together at Maddock success bash, fans reminded of SOTY days

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra dancing together

A Reddit user shared a video of Varun and Sidharth dancing together. The two were seen looking at each other and enjoying themselves while dancing. Varun was also seen giving Sidharth a side-hug afterward. The video took fans on a nostalgic trip back to their Student of the Year days.

Reddit users get nostalgic

One Reddit user commented, "Always love a fun chemistry between male actors. So rare to see these days." Another wrote, "SOTY days." A third said, "This would be Abhi and Rohan after Shanaya left them for the principal's son." Another added, "They used to be competitive once upon a time, but now both have bigger worries to keep their careers on track."

For the unversed, Sidharth and Varun began their acting careers together in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year (2012). The film saw them as best friends who later fell out over a girl, Shanaya, played by Alia Bhatt. Karan was also present at the Maddock event and took a moment to share a picture with both actors, captioning it, "Favourites forever."

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming films

Varun will next be seen in Karan’s romantic comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in lead roles. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 12 September.

Sidharth, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Param Sundari, which also stars Janhvi in the lead role. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film is a cross-cultural love story set against the scenic backwaters of Kerala. Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is set to be released in cinemas on 25 July 2025.