Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra in Race 4? Here's what producer Ramesh Taurani says

Amid various speculations, producer Ramesh Taurani has come out with an official statement regarding the casting of Race 4, the next instalment in action-thriller franchise. And if all goes well, seems like Saif Ali Khan might come back to the franchise. Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra are being considered for Race 4

Ramesh took to social media to put a stop to rumour mills and issued a clarification stating they are only in talks with Saif and Sidharth Malhotra.

In a statement issued by the production house, Tips stated, "We would like to clarify that we are currently in discussions only with Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra for the next instalment of the Race franchise (Race 4), which is currently in its scripting phase. No other male or female actors have been approached at this stage. We sincerely request the media and social media pages to avoid engaging with false news and to wait for an official confirmation from our PR team.”

About Race franchise

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, Race first hit the silver screen in 2008. It starred Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor and Sameera Reddy in an ensemble cast. It was followed by the sequel where Saif and Anil reprised their roles. John Abraham played the antagonist, while Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandez played the female leads. Race 3 was a spiritual successor with Salman Khan in the lead role.

Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Malhotra's projects

Saif is gearing for his Netflix film Jewel Thief- The Heist Begins with Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta. The film is set to have its OTT release on April 25. Meanwhile, Sidharth will be seen in Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor which is supposed to hit the theaters on July 25.