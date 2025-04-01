Saif Ali Khan's new poster from Jewel Thief The Heist Begins out; fans call it a ‘banger’

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan's fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his new film, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. On Tuesday, a new poster of his character from the film was unveiled. The poster shows Saif giving an intense look, with a stunning diamond shadow created around his eye. Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Jewel Thief: The Heist begins will release on Netflix on April 25(Instagram)

(Also read: Jewel Thief The Heist Begins: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat's thriller gets a release date, will stream directly on OTT)

Sharing the poster on social media, Netflix India captioned it, 'The world is on his trail. But he's ahead of the game. Watch Jewel Thief, out 25 April, only on Netflix.'

Fans, who have been eagerly waiting for the heist drama, praised the show in the comments section. A user commented, ‘Netflix is so cooked with this banger like wow’. Another one said, ‘What a outclass movie it going to be’. Another comment read, ‘This single creative image can tell the film is going to be fabulous.’ Another fan joked, ‘The jewel is safe with saif’.

Saif Ali Khan on The Jewel Thief

Speaking about the film, Saif Ali Khan had previously said, “Reuniting with Sid Anand has always felt like coming home — he knows how to blend action, style, and storytelling in a way that's truly special. With Jewel Thief, we've pushed the envelope and had a blast doing it. Sharing the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat, who brings such depth and unpredictability, made the experience even more exciting.”

About the film

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta, alongside Saif Ali Khan. The teaser, released in February, offered a glimpse into the movie's plot, showcasing Saif and Jaideep's characters joining forces to steal the coveted African Red Sun diamond. Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal direct the heist drama.