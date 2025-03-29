Manoj Bajpayee confirms Jaideep Ahlawat's casting in The Family Man 3, reveals release date: ‘This season is massive’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Season 3 is one of the highly anticipated series of the year. While Amazon Prime had earlier announced that the series is set to release in 2025, the actor has now confirmed in a conversation with OTT Play that it is scheduled for release in November. Manoj Bajpayee confirms Jaideep Ahlawat's casting in The Family Man 3.

Manoj Bajpayee confirms release date, Jaideep Ahlawat's casting in The Family Man 3

Providing an update on The Family Man Season 3, Manoj confirmed that Jaideep Ahlawat is part of the show and said, "Nothing more than what is already out, but The Family Man Season 3 is releasing in November this year. You must have already heard in the news that there is a new addition to the show. We cast Jaideep Ahlawat two years ago, and he has done very well with Paatal Lok Season 2. To our luck, he is in Season 3 of The Family Man. This season is massive and very beautiful." However, the exact release date of the series is yet to be announced.

Earlier, a source told Filmfare, "It’s really unfair to reveal character arcs and key storylines of a show or film that hasn’t been released. But I can tell you that Jaideep has a very prominent role in The Family Man Season 3. His character will go up against Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikanth, and audiences will get to watch these two legends of the screen play off each other’s energies."

About The Family Man Season 3

The Family Man is an action-thriller series written by Suman Kumar, Raj Nidimoru, and Krishna DK. The series debuted in 2019 on Prime Video and was well-received by audiences. The second season, which also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu in an important role, premiered in 2021. Following the success of both seasons, the third season is now set to release in November this year.

Sharing pictures from the shoot's wrap-up party, Raj & DK wrote on Instagram, "It's a wrap on Season 3 of The Family Man! Thank you to the wonderful crew and cast for going through with the toughest shoot yet!"