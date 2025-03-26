Fans demand Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nawazuddin Siddiqui in web series after their Gangs Of Wasseypur reunion

Bollywood actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Manoj Bajpayee, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who worked together in Anurag Kashyap’s gangster drama Gangs of Wasseypur, recently reunited and shared a picture on social media, creating a frenzy among fans. Jaideep Ahlawat, Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui reunite.

Gangs of Wasseypur trio reunites

On March 25, Jaideep took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself smiling and posing with Manoj and Nawazuddin. The actor captioned the post with one of the iconic lines from their film: “Baap ka, Dada ka, Sabka…” The photo quickly went viral, with fans ecstatic over their reunion.

A Reddit user shared Jaideep’s post with the caption, “Three generations, one vibe.” Fans were thrilled to see the trio together and demanded that they be cast in a web series. One comment read, “Cast them together in a web series. See how the internet goes crazy.” Another wrote, “And all 3 killed it in that movie. What an iconic film!” Another fan suggested, “Cast the 3 of them and make them sit in a room just talking and shooting the breeze. The resultant content will be miles ahead of the s**t being churned out on Indian OTT.” One Reddit user simply wrote, “Chills, literal chills.” Another added, “These are real actors we will see till the end of time. They can adapt to anything.”

Jaideep played the role of Shahid Khan in the 2012 film Gangs of Wasseypur, Manoj Bajpayee portrayed Sardar Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui essayed the role of Faizal Khan. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Gangs of Wasseypur is a black comedy crime film that also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi, and Tigmanshu Dhulia in major roles. The two-part film not only received critical acclaim but was also commercially successful.

Jaideep Ahlawat, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming work

Jaideep will be seen next playing the antagonist opposite Saif Ali Khan in the Netflix series Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. The release date of the show is yet to be announced. Manoj will be seen in the highly anticipated The Family Man season 3, which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyamani, and others in key roles. The series is set to be released on Prime Video this year. Nawazuddin will next be seen in the film Section 108, directed by Rashik Khan