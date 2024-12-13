Internet calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter Shora ‘mini version of Deepika Padukone’, can't stop raving about her

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter Shora has been the talk of the town ever since she attended Aaliyah Kashyap’s wedding with her dad recently. The internet, including celebrities, have been all praise for her beauty, with some even calling her ‘mini Deepika Padukone’. (Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘beautiful’ daughter Shora captures internet's heart) Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter Shora has been praised for her beauty.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter praised

Wishing Shora on her birthday, Nawazuddin posted a reel on Instagram that captured moments from her photoshoots and other candid moments. The video shows her looking adorable as she tries out various outfits, poses for the camera and even shows off her goofy side.

The comments section under the video is filled with praise, with Anurag Kashyap writing, “Kitni sundar hai (She’s so beautiful).” Abdu Rozik wrote, “Cuttttteeeee take over,” while actor Payal Rajput commented, “Bday wishes. God bless .. she looks amazing.”

Numerous fans also left heart emojis under the video, leaving comments like, “She is so beautiful.” One fan thought, “She looks like Radikha Apte.” Another wrote, “Mini version of deepika padukone (heart eyes emoji).” An Instagram user agreed, “Mini Deepika.”

Many others also called her a ‘beautiful kid’, and some thought she looked like a ‘princess’. Some others left greetings on her birthday.

Shora’s recent outing with Nawazuddin

Anurag's daughter Aaliyah tied the knot with Shane Gregoire in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday. Nawazuddin and Shora attended the couple's wedding reception, and the latter stole the spotlight with her looks. Nawazuddin opted for a teal green sherwani and Shora who stunned in a green ethnic outfit. The father-daughter duo posed for the paparazzi and fans couldn’t get enough of Shora's beauty.

Nawazuddin had earlier revealed that his daughter Shora is also planning to follow in his footsteps and become an actor, telling the press, “She wants to become an actress.” He was last seen in the supernatural horror film Adbhut.