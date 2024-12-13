Anurag Kashyap defends ‘most sensitive’ son-in-law Shane Gregoire as he's trolled for crying during wedding with Aaliyah

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap recently tied the knot with boyfriend Shane Gregoire in a grand wedding ceremony. Many videos and photos from the couple's big day surfaced on the internet. Shane was trolled after a video showed him breaking down into tears as Aaliyah walked towards the pandal. Now, his father-in-law Anurag has come out in his support. Anurag Kashyap defends Shane Gregoire as he gets trolled for emotional moment at his wedding.(Instagram)

Anurag Kashyap defends Shane Gregoire

As Shane Gregoire's video surfaced on the internet, netizens trolled him for crying, accusing him of asking for attention. However, Anurag Kashyap defended him and commented in one of the posts, "My son-in-law is just the most sensitive human being and the way he loves my daughter is so special. So everyone who thinks it's a trend or he is doing it to go viral can take a hike. I could not have wished for a better son-in-law. I am not half as good as a father the way Shane is to Aaliyah."

Why did Shane Gregoire get trolled?

For the unversed, the video saw Aaliyah Kashyap walking down the aisle with her bridesmaids Khushi Kapoor, Sakshi Shivdasani, Imtiaz Ali's daughter, Ida Ali, Kareema Barry, Muskan Chanana, Manika Malkani, and Pearl Malik. Seeing her, Shane Gregoire got emotional and was seen getting teary-eyed. The couple then hugged each other before going ahead with the varmala ceremony.

Anurag Kashyap's replies went viral on social media. One of the Reddit users called Anurag's gesture 'sweet' and said, "Aww that's genuinely sweet. Are people trolling him for expressing real emotions?! Miserable humans." Another commented, "Ngl Aaliyah and Shane are really good for each other they seem like a genuine couple." Another comment read, "That’s just so adorable. He has always been very fond of him."

Aaliyah Kashyap is a content creator and YouTuber who promotes different brands on her social media. She met Shane Gregoire on a dating site and the couple got engaged in Mumbai earlier this year. The couple tied the knot on December 11 and their wedding reception was attended by several Bollywood celebrities like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kalki Koechlin and more.