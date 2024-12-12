Anurag Kashyap turns DJ at daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding, groom Shane Gregoire plays the dhol: Watch inside videos

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap recently married longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Several of Anurag's friends and colleagues from the film industry attended the wedding, and fans are now getting inside glimpses of the celebrations. On Thursday, actor Shweta Basu Prasad posted pictures and videos from the couple's wedding and reception. (Also read: Aaliyah Kashyap, Shane Gregoire share dreamy wedding pictures; groom tears up as bride walks down the aisle) Anurag Kashyap at Aaliyah and Shane Gregoire's wedding

Inside glimpses from Aaliyah and Shane's wedding

"Ladkiwaale," wrote Shweta on Instagram, who shares a good relationship with Anurag, adding, "Congratulations @aaliyahkashyap @shanegregoire wish you both lots of love and happiness." She then tagged Aaliyah's mother and Anurag's first wife, Aarti Bajaj.

The accompanying pictures had the actor dressed in a golden lehenga, posing with industry friends like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Abhishek Banerjee among others. One video had the groom, Shane, playing the dhol as he lifted his bride, Aaliyah, and seated her on the dhol. The short video clip showed Aaliyah shower him with affection at the gesture. Another video in the carousel showed the bride's father, Anurag, at the DJ's console, putting on headphones and playing at DJ while the rest of the party danced away.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire tied the knot in the presence of their family and close friends on Wednesday, December 11. In a joint Instagram post, they shared the first official wedding pictures. One viral video of the bride's entry from the wedding showed Shane getting emotional and fighting back tears as Aaliyah made her way to the stage. Aaliyah chose a light pink lehenga for her special day.

Who is Aaliyah Kashyap?

Aaliyah is a social media influencer who promotes different labels through her social media accounts and creates videos on her YouTube channel. She met Shane on a dating app, and the two have been dating for quite some time.

The couple got engaged in Mumbai last year. They shared the news on Instagram in May 2023. He proposed to her in Bali.