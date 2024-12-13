Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin pens heartfelt note to congratulate his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap on wedding

Actor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin penned a heartfelt note for the newly married couple in town, Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire. On Thursday, Kalki shared pictures of the couple on Instagram and wrote a touching note, stating: "Don't forget to 'Lose yourself to dance' (not-so Daft Punk) or that 'Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom' (our one and only Rabindranath Tagore). Finally, though you might not feel it, you are already a step ahead..." (Also Read – Anurag Kashyap turns DJ at daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding, groom Shane Gregoire plays the dhol: Watch inside videos) Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin congratulates his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire on their wedding.

She also included a poem: "I see babies cry. I watch 'em grow. They'll know much more. Than I'll ever know. And I think to myself, What a wonderful world" (Louis Armstrong said it). "Wish you guys all the 'ishq, pyaar and mohabbat' in the world (like the theme of a thousand Bollywood films)," she concluded.

Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, married her longtime partner Shane Gregoire in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The couple looked radiant as they exchanged vows in the presence of close family and friends. Aaliyah shared stunning pictures from the wedding on her Instagram, captioning them: “Now and forever.” Her makeup artist, Shraddha Luthra, also shared glimpses of the joyous occasion on Instagram, giving followers a sneak peek into the celebrations.

Aaliyah and Shane got engaged in a private ceremony in Mumbai last year, announcing the news on Instagram in May 2023.