Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘beautiful’ daughter Shora captures internet's heart: ‘She ate up all nepo kids’

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap tied the knot with Shane Gregoire in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday. Nawazuddin Siddiqui attended the couple's wedding reception with his daughter Shora. The actor's daughter stole the spotlight with her stunning looks. Nawazuddin Siddiqui with daughter Shora at Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's wedding.(Instagram)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter steals the limelight

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opted for a teal green sherwani and was accompanied by his daughter Shora who stunned in a green ethnic outfit. The father-daughter duo posed for the paparazzi and now the fans can't get enough of Shora's beauty.

One of the Instagram users wrote, "She ate up all nepo kids... Suhana, Jhanvi, Khushi, Ananya etc." Another comment read, "She has a grace like Aishwarya and looks like Sonakshi." Another Instagram user complimented her and wrote, "She is so cute." One of the fans also complimented Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wrote, "Handsome father and beautiful daughter."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter wants to become an actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had earlier revealed that his daughter Shora is also planning to follow his footsteps and become an actor. “She wants to become an actress," Nawazuddin said. He also expressed concerns about her watching his more mature films and added, "There are some films that she can’t watch because of her age, and most of my films are like that. So, I think that the two films that I have done, Costao… she’ll easily be able to watch it."

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in the movie Adbhut, a supernatural horror film, which also stars Diana Penty and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The actor will next be seen in a crime thriller film directed by Rasikh Khan, titled Section 108. Nawazuddin plays the role of an advocate in the film which also stars Regina Cassandra, Aasif Khan and Saanand Verma among others in key roles. The movie was scheduled to be released in February 2024 but got postponed by unknown reasons.