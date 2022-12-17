Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares new look from Haddi, fans say 'You are truly a legend' See pic

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to Instagram and shared his new look from his upcoming film Haddi on Saturday. Nawazuddin will essay the role of a transgender in the movie. Many fans reacted to his fresh look. Many called him ‘legend’ and ‘fabulous’ in the comment section. Haddi is set to release in 2023. (Also read: Fans debate which Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks like in this new pic from Haddi)

In the picture, Nawazuddin wore a red silk saree with a red bindi on his forehead. He accessorised his look with white heavy necklace and earrings. He kept a bun hairstyle. He looked away from the camera and struck a candid pose. He looked at a man wearing a yellow outfit and smiled in the picture. He added Mere Humsafar song on the post.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Nawazuddin wrote in Hindi, “giraftar teri aankhon mai hove jaa rahe hai hum, jeena nhi hai fir bhi jeeye jaarhe hai hum (I am getting trapped in your eyes, I really don't want to live but I am still living)- @fbdn.bdn.” He used hashtags ‘love’, ‘happiness’ and ‘emotion.’ Actors Sharib Hashmi and Darshan Kumar dropped red heart, fire and clapping emojis on the post.

Reacting to Nawazuddin's fresh look, one of his fans wrote, “How much versatile one can be? (smiling face with red heart eyes emojis).” Another fan commented, “Oh my god, you are truly a legend, one of the greatest talents in the history of Bollywood. Greetings from Egypt.” Other fan wrote, “This looks fabulous (smiley face with star eyes emoji). no words legend @nawazuddin_siddiqui.” “Mujhe laga Archana Puran Singh hai (I thought she is Archana Puran Singh)”, added one person. “Ye banda Oscar deserve karta hai (This person deserves Oscar)”, wrote another person.

Earlier, when the first look picture of Haddi was unveiled, many fans had thought the Nawaz looked like Archana Puran Singh. She reacted to the comparison and said, “All I can say is it's a huge compliment to be compared to Nawaz in ANY way possible."

The film Haddi is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, and co-written by him and Adamya Bhalla. Nawazuddin was last seen in Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer Heropanti 2. He has Tiku Weds Sheru and Bole Chudiya as his upcoming projects.

