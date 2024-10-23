Nawazuddin Siddiqui in trouble for allegedly disrespecting Maharashtra police, promoting poker in Police uniform

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has landed in controversy following the release of a recent advertisement. A Hindu organisation has accused the actor of maligning the image of the Maharashtra police and demanded legal action against the Bollywood actor. Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls himself ‘ugliest actor' in Bollywood, opens up about facing taunts about his looks Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the controversial ad.

Nawazuddin faces backlash

According to Free Press Journal, Hindu Janjagruti Samiti has written to the Mumbai Police commissioner and Maharashtra director general of police to take action against Nawazuddin and Ankur Singh, the owner of Big Cash Poker.

The organisation has accused that an advertisement of the online gaming platform featuring Nawazuddin as a police officer, tarnishes the image of Maharashtra Police. In the ad, the actor is asking people to play poker.

Now, Surajya Abhiyan, a social welfare campaign by the organisation, is demanding action against Nawazuddin for “defaming the police”. In the statement, they stressed that the commercial is “damaging and disrespectful to law enforcement”.

Abhishek Murukate, the Maharashtra state coordinator of Surajya Abhiyan, wrote a letter to the state’s DGP and Mumbai Police commissioner. Through the letter, they urged them to take action against Nawazuddin and Ankur.

The letter demanded legal measures under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979, and the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, for allegedly defaming the police.

What the letter states

“This is alarming because the same police department files cases against such people and arrests gamblers. Hindu Janajagruti Samiti's 'Surajya Abhiyan' strongly condemns this, as it tarnishes the image of Maharashtra Police. Ignoring this could lead to more illegal and unethical advertisements using police uniforms,” stated the letter.

In the letter, Abhishek added, “The Maharashtra police are trained through hard work, but this advertisement attempts to suggest that online gambling gives them skills. It is disappointing that no police officer has been compelled to take action against this application and it is unfortunate that complaints have to be made by others. We also wish that Maharashtra’s home minister also takes cognizance of the matter”.

The actor is yet to react to the row.

On the work front

Nawazuddin was seen in Haddi, which was released on OTT platform Zee5. His recent release also includes Rautu Ka Raaz, which was also released on Zee5 on June 28. Directed by Anand Surapur, the mystery drama also stars Atul Tiwari, Rajesh Kumar, and Narayani Shastri.