Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls himself ‘ugliest actor' in Bollywood, opens up about facing taunts about his looks

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is considered one of the best actors in the industry working today, having acted in films like The Lunchbox, Gangs of Wasseypur, Kahaani and Sacred Games. However, the actor also faced a lot of discrimination in the industry based on his looks. In a new interview with News18, Nawazuddin shared that he considers himself to be the ‘ugliest actor – physically – in the film industry’ today and told why. (Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui asks ‘zarurat kya hai shaadi karne ki’ months after reuniting with wife Aaliya) Nawazuddin Siddiqui talked about getting criticized for his looks.

What Nawazuddin said

In the interview, Nawaz said, “Pata nahi shakalo se humari nafrat kyun hai kuch logon ko. Kyunki shakal hee aisi hai – itne badsurat hai humlog. Humein bhi lagta hai jab apne aap ko aaine mein dekhte hai. Hum bhi bolte hai apne aap ko ‘kyun aa gaye film industry mein itne gande shakal leke?’ (I don’t know why some people hate the way we look. Maybe it’s because we’re just that ugly. Even I feel it when I look at myself in the mirror. I question why I came into the film industry with such a bad appearance).

'Kyun ki main shuru se yeh sab sunte aa raha hoon'

He went on to say, “I’m the ugliest actor – physically – in the film industry. Main toh yeh maanta hoon. Kyun ki main shuru se yeh sab sunte aa raha hoon aur abhi maanne bhi laga hoon (I have been hearing it for so long that I’ve started to believe it. I have no complaints about the film industry). Nawazuddin also added that he is grateful for the opportunities that he has received for playing a variety of characters in his career.

Nawazuddin was last seen in Haddi, which was released on OTT platform Zee5. His most recent release is Rautu Ka Raaz, which also released on Zee5 on June 28. Directed by Anand Surapur, the mystery drama also stars Atul Tiwari, Rajesh Kumar, and Narayani Shastri.