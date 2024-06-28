Nawazuddin Siddiqui asks ‘zarurat kya hai shaadi karne ki’ months after reuniting with wife Aaliya

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has some candid opinions to share on the institution of marriage. The actor appeared on the latest episode of The Ranveer Show, hosted by Ranveer Allahbadia, on which he said that there is no need for someone to get married in the first place if there is love between two people. Nawazuddin shared that after marriage, people start to take each other ‘for granted.’ (Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya confirms reconciliation: ‘Because of our kids, we’ve completely surrendered') Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares his views on marriage in a recent interview.

What Nawazuddin said

During the interview, Nawazuddin talked about marriage and said, “Mein bolna toh chahta hun but pata nahi galat niklega ya nahi… [shaadi] nahi karni chahiye. Zaroori kya hein shaadi karne ki? Agar apko pyaar hein toh bina shaadi ke bhi reh sakta hei aadmi. Shaadi ke baad na bahoot taken for granted lene lagte he ek dusre ko. Ye toh meri property he, ye to mera he… is tareeke ka hone lagta hai (What is the need to get married? If you are in love, it can prosper even without marriage. After marriage, people start taking each other for granted. That property, that thing are mine... it happens like that)."

The actor then went on to add, "Agar aap shaadi-shuda nahi he aur ap apne girlfriend se milte hein na ap bahot pyaar se milte hein. Kahi na kahi shaadi ke baad woh khatam hone lagta he (If you are not married, and you have a girlfriend, then you meet each other with a lot of love. After marriage, that starts diminishing. Kids come in the picture and that feeling ends).”

More details

Nawazuddin also shared that he has some friends who are still not married, and they are very happy with their lives. He also gave the example of the Wim Wenders film Perfect Days, which revolves around the daily life of a single middle-aged man who works as a toilet cleaner. Nawazuddin says that he found the film beautiful and wondered why he was not like that character in reality.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya's marriage has gone through the wringer in the last few years. Both of them have two children- daughter Shora and son Yaani. The couple was headed for divorce amid a property dispute last year, however, they settled the matter. Aaliya had also said the actor was ‘an irresponsible father’. However, the couple has reconciled now and are living together again.