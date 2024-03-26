Has Nawazuddin Siddiqui reconciled with Aaliya? See anniversary post: '14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui (now Aaliya Anand Pandey, as per her Instagram account) appear to be giving their marriage one more chance based on Aaliya's latest Instagram post featuring photos of them with their children. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Aaliya gave a glimpse of her celebrating her 14th marriage anniversary with the actor. Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya opens up about finding love again Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Aaliya and their kids. She dropped a sweet post on their 14th wedding anniversary.

Aaliya's anniversary post for Nawazuddin

Her caption read, "Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only. Anniversary cheers." The first photo featured Nawazuddin and Aaliya with their kids – daughter Shora and son Yaani. It was followed by another happy picture of the actor with his kids.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's marriage

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui made headlines in the last few months over a battle for their children’s custody. Aaliya had openly criticised the actor on social media and had accused Nawazuddin and his family of harassment.

In March 2023, Aaliya had said that the actor had thrown her and their two children out of his house in Mumbai. Nawazuddin then filed a defamation suit against Aaliya.

Aaliya took to Instagram in 2023 to share a picture with her 'companion'.

When Aaliya spoke about her new ‘companion’

However, it seems they are now trying to reconcile after she spoke about dating a Dubai-based man, who is Italian. In June 2023, Aaliya had spoken about her new relationship, and opened up about her ‘companion’ in a 2023 interview to ETimes. She had clarified that 'he had nothing to do with her broken marriage' with Nawazuddin. Aaliya had also posted a picture on Instagram at the time with the mystery man.

She had told ETimes, "No one can judge my character on the basis of how happy I feel. I filed for divorce two years ago, long before I met my companion, so he has nothing to do with my broken marriage... I want Nawaz to do well in life. Our divorce case is still on I have struggled for 19 years. Had I been calculative about these things, I wouldn’t have shared about my (new) relationship on social media... I was mentally exhausted. I have finally moved on and I am in a happy space."

