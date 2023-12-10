Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter Shora dances, sings and holidays in unseen videos; fans love her ‘beautiful eyes’. Watch

Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to Instagram on Sunday and dropped a video on his daughter Shora Siddiqui's birthday. Shora turned 14 on Sunday. The actor treated fans to an adorable video montage of Shora from different occasions. Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui says personal life issues with ex wife Aaliya didn't affect career Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter Shora turned 14 on Sunday.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter Shora

The video captures candid glimpses of Shora from different places. While one features her dancing inside a vanity van, another has her with goofy expressions and a coffee in her hand. From singing and dancing to riding a bicycle and travelling, Shora seems to be quite close with her father.

The clip also comes with several throwback photos of little Shora and Nawazuddin from her childhood days. It also had some beautiful photos of the star kid from her recent times. Sharing them all, Nawazuddin added the Dua Lipa song Be The One in the background and wrote in the caption, “Happiest birthday Shora.”

Celebs, fans wish Shora

Soon after he shared the video, many celebrities wished Shora. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap commented, “Janmadin ki mubarak (happy birthday).”

“So beautiful,” wrote Shora. A fan wrote, “So pretty little lady... attractive like father and beautiful like mother All the good vibes sent.” Another said, “She is so beautiful and her eyes are expressive."

Nawazuddin's family

Nawazuddin has two kids with Aaliya Siddiqui – daughter Shora and son Yaani. The couple was headed for divorce amid a property dispute last year, however, they settled the matter. Shora is currently pursuing her studies and stays with Aaliya, who has now changed her name to Aaliya Anand Pandey.

Aaliya participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She previously said that she was quitting social media and the industry after her dispute with Nawazuddin made news. She told the Times of India in September, “My daughter, Shora is 13 and she was glued to the phone. I realised that if I don't quit social media, she will not. I think the kids of today's generation are going in the wrong direction. Also, I have not just quit social media, but I quit the industry as well. I just directed a short film, but now I don't want to do anything else but dedicate my time to the kids.”

