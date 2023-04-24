Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya reveals why she talked publicly about their problems: 'I was suffering'

Aaliya Siddiqui, the estranged wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has opened up on why she chose public platforms to share her personal problems. In a new interview, Aaliya said that she felt she would suffocate if she didn't talk about the issues. Aaliya, however, added that she 'shouldn’t have spoken about these things in public'. She also added her career was affected and she wasn’t allowed to work. (Also Read | After messy feud, Aaliya Siddiqui thanks Nawazuddin Siddiqui for special appearance in her film) Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya has revealed why she chose to talk publicly about her problems with the actor.

Aaliya and Nawazuddin are parents to daughter Shora (13) and son Yaani Siddiqui (7). Earlier, Aaliya alleged that Nawazuddin’s mother harassed her and claimed that the actor ‘disowned’ their children. In April, a court ordered their children to return to Dubai for their studies. It also asked Aaliya and Nawazuddin to join them. Aaliya and Nawazuddin have been engaged in ugly public fights for a long time.

In an interview with News18, Aaliya said, “I had to talk about these things in public because I was suffering a lot. I felt like I would suffocate if I didn’t. The decision taken by the court finally makes me feel I’m at peace. Only I know what I went through mentally. One can imagine the kind of misery a person is in if they talk about their private matters in public. I still think that I shouldn’t have spoken about these things in public. But when you’re in deep trouble, you’ve to resort to a public forum because you’ve no one to listen to you...When you’ve no one listening to you, you’ve to fight.”

She also added, “I took to a public platform because I wanted the media to understand what I was going through. I was going through some really deep difficulties and I wasn’t being able to tell anyone about it. I’ve been going through it for the past 12 years. My career was getting affected. I wasn’t allowed to work. They didn’t allow my career to further and wanted to hold me back."

Recently, Aaliya thanked Nawazuddin for working in Holy Cow, her recent production. Directed by Sai Kabir, the film also featured Sanjay Mishra. It released in theatres in August last year and on Prime Video earlier this week.

