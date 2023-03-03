Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya says she's been 'thrown' out of house: 'Won't ever forgive you Nawaz'

A week after she claimed Nawazuddin Siddiqui tried to steal her kids, the actor's wife Aaliya Siddiqui has now shared a video of herself and her children - daughter Shora and son Yaani. (Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife cries in video, accuses actor of trying to steal her kids)

In her latest post, Aaliya has alleged that Nawazuddin threw her and their kids out of their house. In the video, Aaliya held her son with her and said, "I just came from Nawazuddin's house and there (points out in a distance) you can see my daughter who is crying. We were thrown out of his bungalow and we have been told we cannot enter. I cannot understand where should I go with my kids, I just have ₹81 with me - no house to go to, and no money."

Her daughter came closer and could be seen crying as Aaliya added, "I do not know, how can Nawazuddin behave in such a manner. Nawazzuddin, I can never forgive you for what you are doing to my kids. I just want to show, to all of you, how my kids are suffering at this late hour in the night. It is midnight, and I am stranded in the streets. I do not know where I should go with my kids."

A week after she claimed Nawazuddin Siddiqui tried to steal her kids, the actor's wife Aaliya Siddiqui has now shared a video of herself and her children - daughter Shora and son Yaani. (Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife cries in video, accuses actor of trying to steal her kids)

In her latest post, Aaliya has alleged that Nawazuddin threw her and their kids out of their house. In the video, Aaliya held her son with her and said, "I just came from Nawazuddin's house and there (points out in a distance) you can see my daughter who is crying. We were thrown out of his bungalow and we have been told we cannot enter. I cannot understand where should I go with my kids, I just have ₹80 with me - no house to go to, and no money."

Her daughter came closer and could be seen crying as Aaliya added, "I do not know, how can Nawazuddin behave in such a manner. Nawazzuddin, I can never forgive you for what you are doing to my kids. I just want to show, to all of you, how my kids are suffering at this late hour in the night. It is midnight, and I am stranded in the streets. I do not know where I should go with my kids."

She also posted another video and showed how the kids slept on the floor of a relative's house. Aaliya shared the videos and wrote on Instagram, "This is the truth of Nawazuddin Siddiqui who did not even spare his own innocent children..when after being in the house for 40 days I stepped out as office bearers at Versova police station called me urgently..but when I went back to the house with my children Nawazuddin Siddiqui had deputed a number of guards to not let us in.. me and my children were brutally left by this man to be on the road.. my daughter could not believe that her own father can do this to her and was howling and crying on the road.. thankfully one of my relatives took us in her one room house..this small mentality and this cruel planning of throwing me and my children out of the house and bringing us to the roads just shows how small this man Nawazuddin Siddiqui is..sharing three videos where you can see the reality of this man."

She further wrote, "And now as expected from you .. your pr agency is circulating false and deceitful information all around the media.. It is such a joke that people who are appointed by you and who get salary from you are not letting you go inside your own house.. I really suggest that you need a better Pr agency who has more logical plans for you... don’t worry Nawazuddin Siddiqui you can not break me our my children ..I am a citizen of a country where justice prevails and I shall get it soon."

Aaliya's lawyer had claimed last month that the actor and his family “ensured no food, bathroom is given to” her. On the other hand, Nawazuddin's lawyer had claimed that Aaliya was still married to her first husband, Vinay Bhargav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON