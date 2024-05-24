Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares sweet video of daughter Shora Siddiqui's at-home ramp walk

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for always keeping his personal life private, just gave fans a glimpse into his personal life with an Instagram video featuring his daughter Shora. (Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter Shora dances, sings and holidays in unseen videos; fans love her ‘beautiful eyes’. Watch) Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares Shora Siddiqui with Aaliya.

Nawazuddin introduced his in-house model

The actor took to Instagram to show a personal side often kept away from the limelight. He posted a video in which his daughter, Shora, is seen mastering the runway strut like a seasoned model.

In the clip, Shora sashays with effortless grace, prompting her doting father to dub her his “in-house model”. The video is a heartwarming peek into their bond.

In the video, his daughter is seen wearing a black ensemble, with a white shirt. Keeping her hair loose, she completes the look with black sunglasses and black boots.

Capturing the moment on social media

This is not the first time that Nawazuddin used social media to post a special memory of his daughter. He frequently uses his social media accounts to capture and share moments with her.

In December, he dropped a video on his daughter Shora Siddiqui's birthday. The actor treated fans to an adorable video montage of Shora from different occasions.

Nawazuddin on his daughter Shora

In an earlier interview, the actor revealed that Shora wishes to follow in his footsteps and take up acting as a profession.

“I want Shora to follow her dreams. She is 13 and is all set to pursue performing arts. I have enrolled her into an acting school. I want her to be a trained actor if she wishes to take up acting professionally. Acting is an art and it helps to be prepared,” he told Times of India, adding that he would support her in every way possible”.

More about his family

Nawazuddin has two kids with Aaliya Siddiqui – daughter Shora and son Yaani. The couple was headed for divorce amid a property dispute last year, however, they settled the matter. Shora is currently pursuing her studies and stays with Aaliya, who has now changed her name to Aaliya Anand Pandey.

On the work front, Nawazuddin will next be seen in the film Section 108. The upcoming film also stars Arbaaz Khan and Regina Cassandra.