Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya confirms reconciliation: ‘Because of our kids, we’ve completely surrendered'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui has now confirmed that the couple have reconciled and are living together again. In an interview with ETimes, Aaliya revealed that they've decided to get back together because of their kids. (Also Read – Has Nawazuddin Siddiqui reconciled with Aaliya? See anniversary post: '14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only') Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Aaliya and their kids after reconciliating with his wife

What Aaliya said

“I feel the problems that we faced in our relationship were always because of a third person. But now, that misunderstanding is out of our lives. Because of our kids, we've completely surrendered. There's no option of being apart in life now, because the kids are also growing up. Also, Nawaz is very close to Shora (daughter) and she was very disturbed after whatever happened. She couldn't tolerate it. So we decided that we are not going to fight and will live together, peacefully," said Aaliya.

Rumours of their reconciliation surfaced when on Tuesday, Aaliya shared a picture with Nawazuddin and their kids. She captioned the post, “Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only. Anniversary cheers (champagne clink and two hearts emojis).”

“Recently, there have been some positive changes in my life. I believe that when we share negative aspects with the world, we should also share the positives. I believe that goodness should also be highlighted. Nawaz was here with us, so we celebrated our anniversary together with the kids," Aaliya added in the interview.

Aaliya, Nawazuddin's separation

A year ago, Aaliya had said the actor was “an irresponsible father” and alleged that he had sent away their minor daughter alone with his “male manager” who hugged her “multiple times in an inappropriate manner."

In an eight-page letter shared on her unverified Instagram account, Aaliya claimed Siddiqui had sent their 12-year-old daughter to another country with his male manager without her “knowledge and consent”.

Aaliya, who also shares a seven-year-old son with Siddiqui, further accused the actor of threatening her after she expressed her displeasure over the undated incident.

Aaliya’s counter allegations come days after Siddiqui posted an open letter in response to her previous claims and described them as “manipulated” and “one-sided”. His wife had earlier accused the actor of abandoning their children.