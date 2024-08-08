Inside Nawazuddin Siddiqui's minimalist home

Siddiqui grew up in the small town of Budhana in Uttar Pradesh and moved to Mumbai to achieve his acting dreams. His success came with numerous challenges and struggles, and he built his childhood dream home in Mumbai, which took over three years to construct. A large portion of his luxurious bungalow’s minimal design was his vision, which he named ‘Nawab’ after his father. He graduated from the National School of Drama and was largely inspired by its interiors to design the hallways of his new home. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's home in Versova, Mumbai(Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Instagram)

Exterior

The bungalow contains seven bedrooms, a personal gym, an in-house theatre, and two huge dining rooms with elegant exteriors and interiors. The mansion is highly dominated by minimal and lavish architecture with modern aesthetics, depicting the actor’s sophisticated and grounded personality. The exterior features a large, marble gate, and lush green gardens engulf the mansion, establishing a connection to nature. The terrace and balcony feature jaali patterns with a hint of palace-like designs.

Interior

Stepping inside his mansion, a huge dining room welcomes you with classic wooden decor, accompanied by a chandelier in the centre and warm yellow lights. The dining room also includes large floor-to-ceiling windows for maximum light to enter, making the whole space cosy and elegant. His in-house theatre includes a smart TV and deluxe sofas, leading to a balcony where he enjoys having film conversations. The house has seven bedrooms; however, Nawazuddin has chosen the smallest room for himself, saying that he wants to stay grounded. Other rooms include a makeup room with wooden details and bright lights and a personal gym.

Minimalist Design

His vision of designing a home that is a blend of modernity and vintage is evident in the overall minimalist style and attention to detail for everything. He recreated the flooring, pillars, and arches of his childhood home in Budhana in his new mansion to bring about nostalgia. His home is a reminder of his hard work and resilience in reaching the point where he is now. Siddiqui says the best thing about his home is that it is minimal, quiet and full of greenery.

The mansion follows a minimal style of architecture and design through and through. If you are someone who resonates with that, you can take inspiration from Nawazuddin’s lavish home and its architecture, as it is a place of comfort blended with elegance.