Chhaava OTT release: When and where to watch Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster that minted 804 crore

Chhaava OTT release: After a magical run at the box office, Vicky Kaushal's period drama on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj will now see its OTT release on Netflix, the global streaming platform announced on Thursday. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan for Maddock Films, the movie was released in theaters on February 14. Chhaava OTT release: Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj earned him rave reviews from both critics and audience

When and where to watch Chhaava

The film which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshay Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh and Ashutosh Rana will hit your Netflix screens on April 11. Taking to Instagram, Netflix shared a poster of the film and wrote in a post, “Aale Raje aale (crown emoji) Witness a tale of courage and glory etched in time (fire emoji) (sword emoji). Watch Chhaava, out 11 April on Netflix.”

Vicky Kaushal on Chhaava's OTT release

Vicky, who captured the audience in one of his powerful role yet, expressed that film's arrival on Netflix will help in reaching a wider audience. "Playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was an honour beyond words and one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career. His courage, resilience, and legacy are something that should reach every corner of the world. With Netflix, we’re ensuring that his story not only penetrates deeper in India, but also gets the global platform it deserves," Vicky said.

“Chhaava has been a labour of love and an emotional journey for all of us. We are passionate about telling stories that matter; stories that leave a mark. Chhaava is not just a tale of courage, it’s a celebration of legacy, resilience, and sacrifice. We are excited to bring it to a global audience on Netflix, where the story can live on and continue to inspire viewers around the world,” said producer Dinesh Vijan.

About Chhaava

Chhaava has captivated audiences with its powerful performances, gripping storytelling, and a mesmerising soundtrack by the legendary AR Rahman, and lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. The film recently beat Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to become the third biggest hit of Hindi cinema. Chhaava has collected ₹599 crore in India net, beating Jawan's ₹582.31 crore. The film has collected a staggering ₹804 crore worldwide.