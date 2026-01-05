Did the makers of AA22 x A6 just release Deepika Padukone's first look from Allu Arjun film? Internet debates

Actor Deepika Padukone turned 40 on January 5, and fans were waiting with bated breath for her first look from AA22 X A6 – her upcoming film with Allu Arjun and Atlee. And yet, what Sun Pictures, and another division of the Sun Network, Sun Music, released on Monday has everybody wondering if it’s Deepika’s first look from the film or a fan-made poster. Deepika Padukone is seen in action mode in a picture shared by Sun Music.

Sun Network’s birthday wishes for Deepika

Sun Pictures, the production house of her upcoming film with Atlee and Arjun, posted a picture of her in a flowy outfit, standing against the sun and rocky terrain, writing, “Wishing the super talented @deepikapadukone a very happy birthday!” A fan identified that the picture they reused is from a shoot she did with Marie Claire in May 2025.

Sun Music also posted a wish for Deepika, featuring a vastly different picture that shows her in a samurai warrior outfit, wielding two swords. “Wishing the gorgeous actress @deepikapadukone a very Happy Birthday!” they wrote, posting a picture of her standing in the field with the sun in the background.

Sun Music's birthday wish for Deepika Padukone.

Internet confused by the posters

With no mention of AA22 X A6 in the birthday wishes or the posters, and Atlee or Arjun not sharing them, fans were confused if these were just fan-made posters or her first look from the film. “Where is the first look???” wrote a confused fan on X (formerly Twitter). Another commented, “Okok relax guys kalki movie lo migilipoina poster ki eedi watermark add chesadu anta. (Relax guys, he added his watermark to a leftover poster from Kalki 2898 AD).”

“Samurai look?” asked one confused fan, while another wondered if it was made with the help of AI, writing, “Why it looks sooo AI coded? Even the skin tone looks like it was generated in chatgpt.” When a Redditor asked, “Is this the look reveal of DP from Atlee - Allu Arjun movie?” another one mentioned, “Sun Music usually does fan edits.” A fan even commented, “I genuinely thought this was a fanmade poster until I checked the account.”

About AA22 X A6

For Allu Arjun’s birthday in April last year, Sun Pictures released a video to officially announce the yet-to-be-titled film with Atlee. The 2-minute 34-second video showed the actor and the film’s team meeting various VFX and CGI experts from around the world for the film. The video also hinted that the film would be a sci-fi movie.

In June, they officially announced with another video that Deepika was also on board the film. The video they released for her teased her as a warrior, though not a samurai. Sai Abhyankar is rumoured to be the music composer, and further updates for the film are awaited.